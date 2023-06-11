Fenerbahçe win Turkish Cup after beating Medipol Başakşehir

Fenerbahçe won the Ziraat Turkish Cup on Sunday after beating Medipol Başakşehir 2-0.

Michy Batshuayi scored twice in the first and 29th minutes at Gürsel Aksel stadium, guiding Fenerbahçe to collect their seventh Turkish Cup.

The Yellow Canaries ended the club's long Turkish Cup drought in front of 12,182 spectators. Fenerbahçe had last bagged the Turkish Cup in the 2012-13 season after a narrow win over Trabzonspor.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan congratulated Fenerbahçe on winning the trophy.