5 rockets fired by YPG/PKK terrorists land in bordering area in Türkiye

The YPG/PKK terror group in northern Syria fired five rockets that landed in the bordering area in southern Türkiye, security sources said.

The rockets fell in the Öncüpınar Border Gate area in the Kilis province, said the sources on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

No casualties were reported.

Security measures have been increased in the region.

Meanwhile, the Turkish National Defense Ministry said that the armed forces immediately began to hit the site from where the attack was carried out.

"According to the initial reports, seven terrorists, including two so-called managers of the terrorist organization, were neutralized and a so-called headquarters was destroyed," the ministry said in a statement.

Turkish soldiers continue to hit terrorist targets effectively, it added.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S., and the EU-has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the terrorist group's Syrian branch.

























