Russian envoy claims U.S. not looking for ‘diplomatic settlement’ of war in Ukraine

Russia's ambassador to the U.S. on Saturday claimed that Washington is "unwilling" to look for ways to a diplomatic settlement of the war in Ukraine.

In a statement on Telegram, Anatoly Antonov claimed the U.S. does not do anything to bring Ukraine to the negotiating table.

"The U.S. continues to pump up its wards with new batches of deadly weapons. The allocation of such impressive financial resources for these purposes indicates one thing: Washington does not intend to look for ways to a diplomatic settlement of the conflict," he said.

Antonov said that the U.S. authorities ignore that Ukrainians die in the conflict and that the money of the U.S. taxpayers is "burnt in the furnace of war" instead of being spent for their own needs.

"In addition, (this money) disappears into the black hole of corruption, smuggling and fraudulent schemes in Kyiv. It is becoming increasingly difficult for the U.S. to hush up these unseemly things," he said.

The ambassador said that the return of peace to Ukraine "is not part of the plans of Washington strategists."

"Their priority is to lobby for the interests of the military-industrial complex. Every day there are reports from the war zone of people killed and mutilated by fragments of American missiles. Ammunition branded Made in USA explodes in residential neighborhoods, turning peaceful cities into smoking ruins," Antonov said.

On June 9, the Pentagon announced that the U.S. had decided to allocate a new $2.1 billion package of military assistance to Ukraine, which will include additional air defense and ammunition.

According to the Department of Defense, the weapons for Ukraine will be purchased by the American side from U.S. manufacturers or partners.