News
World
Inauguration ceremony at Beştepe Complex | Erdoğan: We will embrace all 85 million people of Türkiye
Inauguration ceremony at Beştepe Complex | Erdoğan: We will embrace all 85 million people of Türkiye
During his speech at the presidential complex inauguration ceremony, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan emphasized, "We will always remember the immense outpouring of love that flooded our streets throughout this entire region on May 28th." "We will embrace all 85 million people of Türkiye, regardless of their political view, roots, creed, or sect," Erdoğan underlined.
Published June 03,2023
Subscribe
'We will never forget the flood of love overflowing our streets in this entire region on May 28,' Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan stressed in his inauguration speech at the presidential complex ceremony.
In a statement, Erdoğan expressed, "We will not betray the trust bestowed upon us by our beloved nation, our party, and our alliance. We remain committed to generating achievements and delivering valuable services for Türkiye."
The Turkish leader added, "The 'Century of Türkiye' has begun, and the doors to the rise of Türkiye have been opened."
Erdoğan underlined, "We will embrace all 85 million people of Türkiye, regardless of their political views, roots, creed, or sect."
"We're determined to put into practice Ataturk's motto 'peace at home, peace in the world' by expanding the sphere of influence of humanitarian diplomacy. We will continue to weave together Century of Türkiye with our new cabinet," The Turkish leader also said.
"We promise to work with all our strength over the next 5 years to honor Türkiye and glorify its name worldwide," Erdoğan said while vowing to introduce a new 'civilian and liberal' constitution.
Erdoğan concluded his address by stating, "We pledge to safeguard the existence of the state, the integrity of our homeland, and the unconditional sovereignty of our nation on all fronts. We pledge to protect the existence of the state, the integrity of our homeland, and the unconditional sovereignty of our nation on all grounds."