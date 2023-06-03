News World Inauguration ceremony at Beştepe Complex | Erdoğan: We will embrace all 85 million people of Türkiye

Inauguration ceremony at Beştepe Complex | Erdoğan: We will embrace all 85 million people of Türkiye

During his speech at the presidential complex inauguration ceremony, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan emphasized, "We will always remember the immense outpouring of love that flooded our streets throughout this entire region on May 28th." "We will embrace all 85 million people of Türkiye, regardless of their political view, roots, creed, or sect," Erdoğan underlined.

