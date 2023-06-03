WORLDS EYES ON ERDOĞAN: TURKISH PRESIDENTIAL INAUGURATION GETS WIDESPREAD GLOBAL COVERAGE

The Saturday swearing-in ceremony of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan attracted widespread international press coverage.

Britain's Sky News broadcast live footage from the president's swearing-in following his reelection on May 28.

The channel also shared Erdoğan's inauguration ceremony on its Twitter account and broadcast live Erdoğan's visit to Anitkabir, the mausoleum of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the founder of the Republic of Türkiye.

In a story "President Erdoğan swore in: 'Swear on my honor'," German newsweekly der Spiegel covered Erdoğan continuing his position as the country's president.

Other German publications also said observers were waiting for the announcement of Erdoğan's new cabinet.

Spanish media pointed out that Erdoğan has been in power for a quarter-century, making him the longest-serving political leader in Turkish history.

Italian news channel Rainews24, in its report "Erdoğan day in Turkey," said many heads of state and government attended Erdoğan's inauguration , notably including the prime minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan.

Dutch public broadcaster NOS reported that Erdoğan will become the longest-serving president of Türkiye and that the inauguration ceremony was attended by representatives of 78 countries.

Greek state television ERT stressed that there was a high level of attendance at the swearing-in ceremony at the level of presidents and prime ministers from foreign countries as well as the presence of Fener Greek Patriarch Bartholomew, a senior Orthodox cleric based in Istanbul.

Saudi Arabia's Al-Arabiya TV also reported that Erdoğan would host a dinner in honor of his guests from 78 different countries and announce his cabinet after the dinner.

A MOMENTOUS DAY

Erdoğan on Saturday took the oath of office to become Türkiye's president.

Following the swearing-in ceremony at parliament, Erdoğan visited Anitkabir, the mausoleum Ataturk, the founder of the Republic of Türkiye.

Later, the presidential complex hosted an inauguration ceremony attended by high-level officials from some 80 countries, including 21 heads of state, 13 prime ministers, parliamentary and ministerial-level officials, and representatives of international organizations, including NATO, the Organization of Turkic States, and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

Among the attendees were Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus President Ersin Tatar, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

Erdoğan also hosted his guests at a dinner at the Cankaya Palace, and later announced his new Cabinet.

Türkiye went to the polls on May 28 for a presidential runoff after no candidate secured more than 50% of the vote needed for an outright victory in the first round on May 14.

Erdoğan won the race with 52.18% of the vote, while opposition candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu received 47.82%, according to official results.

Erdoğan's party as their allied also won a majority of the seats in parliament.