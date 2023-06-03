Turkish leader Erdoğan announces presidential cabinet of new term

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan

Mehmet Şimşek

Here are the members of the new Cabinet:

Speaking during a press conference on Saturday night in the capital Ankara, Presidentannounced new members of theafter being sworn in as the head of the Turkish Republic.Erdoğan namedas treasury and finance minister,as foreign minister,as energy minister,as defense minister, and Cevdet Yılmaz as vice president.

Justice Minister: Yılmaz Tunç

Family and Social Services Minister: Mahinur Özdemir Göktaş

Labor and Social Security Minister: Vedat Işıkhan

Environment, Urbanization, and Climate Change Minister: Mehmet Özhaseki

Foreign Minister: Hakan Fidan

Energy and Natural Resources Minister: Alparslan Bayraktar

Youth and Sports Minister: Osman Aşkın Bak

Treasury and Finance Minister: Mehmet Şimşek

Interior Minister: Ali Yerlikaya

Culture and Tourism Minister: Mehmet Nuri Ersoy

National Education Minister: Yusuf Tekin

National Defense Minister: Yasar Güler

Health Minister: Fahrettin Koca

Industry and Technology Minister: Mehmet Fatih Kaçır

Agriculture and Forestry Minister: Ibrahim Yumaklı

Trade Minister: Ömer Bolat

Transport and Infrastructure Minister: Abdulkadir Uraloğlu

Türkiye went to the polls on May 28 for a presidential runoff after no candidate secured more than 50% of the vote needed for an outright victory in the first round on May 14.

Erdoğan won the race with 52.18% of the vote, while opposition candidate Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu got 47.82%, according to official results.

Also on May 13, the Justice and Development (AK) Party, chaired by Erdogan, emerged as the top party in parliament, securing a total of 268 seats.

In addition to the AK Party, its People's Alliance partners the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) won 50 seats and New Welfare Party (YRP) won five, securing a combined majority of 323 seats out of the total 600 in parliament.

With 169 deputies, the Republican People's Party (CHP), along with its coalition partner, the Good (IYI) Party, got a total of 212 seats in parliament, representing the main opposition Nation's Alliance.

Parliament's remaining 65 seats were won by the Labor and Freedom Alliance, made up of the Green Left Party with 61 seats and the Türkiye Labor Party (TIP) with four.





