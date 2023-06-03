Turkish leader Erdoğan announces presidential cabinet of new term

Justice Minister: Yılmaz Tunç
Family and Social Services Minister: Mahinur Özdemir Göktaş
Labor and Social Security Minister: Vedat Işıkhan
Environment, Urbanization, and Climate Change Minister: Mehmet Özhaseki
Foreign Minister: Hakan Fidan
Energy and Natural Resources Minister: Alparslan Bayraktar
Youth and Sports Minister: Osman Aşkın Bak
Treasury and Finance Minister: Mehmet Şimşek
Interior Minister: Ali Yerlikaya
Culture and Tourism Minister: Mehmet Nuri Ersoy
National Education Minister: Yusuf Tekin
National Defense Minister: Yasar Güler
Health Minister: Fahrettin Koca
Industry and Technology Minister: Mehmet Fatih Kaçır
Agriculture and Forestry Minister: Ibrahim Yumaklı
Trade Minister: Ömer Bolat
Transport and Infrastructure Minister: Abdulkadir Uraloğlu
Türkiye went to the polls on May 28 for a presidential runoff after no candidate secured more than 50% of the vote needed for an outright victory in the first round on May 14.
Erdoğan won the race with 52.18% of the vote, while opposition candidate Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu got 47.82%, according to official results.
Also on May 13, the Justice and Development (AK) Party, chaired by Erdogan, emerged as the top party in parliament, securing a total of 268 seats.
In addition to the AK Party, its People's Alliance partners the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) won 50 seats and New Welfare Party (YRP) won five, securing a combined majority of 323 seats out of the total 600 in parliament.
With 169 deputies, the Republican People's Party (CHP), along with its coalition partner, the Good (IYI) Party, got a total of 212 seats in parliament, representing the main opposition Nation's Alliance.
Parliament's remaining 65 seats were won by the Labor and Freedom Alliance, made up of the Green Left Party with 61 seats and the Türkiye Labor Party (TIP) with four.