UN elects Trinidad and Tobago envoy as new General Assembly president

The UN General Assembly overwhelmingly elected Trinidad and Tobago's UN envoy as its new president Thursday.

The chamber tapped Dennis Francis via a process known as acclamation and was endorsed by Latin American and Caribbean states. The upcoming presidency is to be elected from the region.

Francis will now succeed outgoing President Csaba Korosi when the 78th UN General Assembly begins in September.

Addressing the assembly after he was elected, Francis described the duties before him as "an undertaking that is both an honor and a privilege."

"I have been overwhelmed, and yet at the same time, buoyed by the extraordinary demonstrations of support, solidarity and goodwill that have consistently accompanied me on this journey over several months. My heart is truly full," he told member states.

Korosi said Francis "brings with him a wealth of knowledge and experience from his almost 40 years in Trinidad and Tobago's diplomatic service, making him the longest-serving ambassador of his country."

"With his extensive experience, and his unique perspective, coming from a small island developing state, I am confident that the General Assembly will be in capable hands during the next session," said Korosi.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Francis "arrives at a deeply challenging moment for the human family: conflicts and climate chaos, escalating poverty, hunger and inequality, mistrust and division."

"Across all these issues, the world looks to this assembly to unite member states on common solutions. President-Elect Francis brings a wide range of skills experience and knowledge to this essential task," he said.

Guterres further thanked Korosi, saying his "commitment to solutions, to solidarity, sustainability and science shines through his presidency."

















