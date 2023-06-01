 Contact Us
Singapore's premier again tests positive for COVID-19

Singapore’s premier again tests positive for COVID-19

June 01,2023
Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has again tested positive for COVID-19.

"I feel fine but I am afraid I have turned COVID-19 positive again. My doctors say it is a COVID rebound, which happens in 5-10% of cases," Lee said in a statement on Thursday, posted on Facebook.

He added that it is still infectious although the risk is not high compared to the initial infection.

According to Lee, the doctors have advised him to self-isolate until he tests negative.

Last month, the Singaporean chief executive tested positive for COVID-19 despite taking the COVID-19 vaccine booster last November.