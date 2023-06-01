NATO increases deployment in Kosovo after clashes

The NATO-led international peacekeeping mission in Kosovo (KFOR) on Thursday deployed troops at five more locations in the country's Zvecan municipality, which was the scene of ethnic clashes earlier this week.

Ethnic Serbs in the country's northern municipality have been protesting the election of ethnic Albanian mayors since late May.

They have pitched tents around the security cordon of KFOR troops.

Goran Rakic, head of the Serb List, the largest Serbian party in Kosovo, told reporters the deployment of more KFOR troops was a positive development and would help de-escalate.

"They deployed their forces at five points in the streets around the city to prevent the entry of special police forces and incidents. Thank you for your understanding. Thank you to them, it's very important to us," said Rakic.

Tensions have gripped Kosovo as ethnic Serbs are protesting the election of ethnic Albanian mayors in four municipalities last month in the country's northern municipalities.

On Monday, at least 30 soldiers of the NATO-led international peacekeeping mission in Kosovo (KFOR) were injured in clashes with Serbs who were protesting and attempting to prevent the newly-elected mayor of Zvecan municipality in northern Kosovo from entering the town hall to take the oath of office and begin official responsibilities.

According to hospital sources, over 53 civilians were also injured by shock bombs and tear gas.

Police in Kosovo also said that at least five people were detained following the clashes.