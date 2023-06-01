Former VP Mike Pence to join presidential race - report

Former US Vice President Mike Pence will enter the 2024 presidential race , local media reported on Wednesday.

He is expected to announce his bid to run for president on June 7 in Des Moines, Iowa, according to reports.

Pence will face a crowded field in the race, which already includes his one-time boss, former President Donald Trump, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, Senator Tim Scott, former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, and millionaire entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy.

Trump is favoured in most national polls, followed by DeSantis.

DeSantis is viewed as Trump's strongest Republican challenger.

On the Democratic front, President Joe Biden is running for reelection and is being challenged by bestselling self-help author Marianne Williamson and Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the nephew of former US President John F. Kennedy.