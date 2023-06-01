China, Germany agree to jointly address global challenges

A senior Chinese diplomat, Wang Yi, and Jens Plotner, the German chancellor's foreign and security policy adviser, agreed in a meeting that the two countries should work together to address global challenges, local media reported on Thursday.

Wang Yi, the former foreign minister and current director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, called for the stabilization of the China-Germany relationship in the meeting with the visiting German dignitary in Beijing on Wednesday.

Wang stressed that Germany should not only steadily develop bilateral relations, but also contribute to jointly addressing global challenges, Xinhua News Agency reported, citing a statement issued by Foreign Ministry.

He said China is willing to foster mutually beneficial cooperation with the international community and underscored the country's commitment to peaceful development.

In the face of increasing international instability and uncertainty, he stressed that Beijing and Berlin should work together to make the seventh China-Germany inter-governmental consultation a success and send a positive signal to Europe and the world.

Plotner said the foundation of the two countries' relations is solid, and Berlin will continue to firmly pursue the one-China policy, the statement said.

"We are full of expectations for the upcoming round of inter-governmental consultation between the two countries and will work together to speed up the preparatory work," Plotner was quoted as saying during the meeting.

The discussion also encompassed shared concerns on international and regional matters, including the situation in Ukraine, the statement added.