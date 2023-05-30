Malaysia congratulates Turkish President Erdoğan on reelection

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan shakes hands with Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim at the presidential complex, in the capital Ankara, Türkiye, Feb. 15, 2023. (IHA Photo)

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim congratulated Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on his victory in Sunday's presidential runoff.

In a phone call, Ibrahim expressed hope that the results would benefit the Turkish people, Türkiye's Communications Directorate said on Tuesday.

On May 28, Türkiye went to the polls for the presidential runoff election after no candidate got the 50% needed for an outright victory in the first round on May 14.

Erdoğan won the race with 52.14% of the vote, while opposition candidate Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu got 47.86%, according to the unofficial results.