UK minister: Kiev has right to hit Russian territory in self-defence

Britain's Foreign Secretary James Cleverly says Ukraine has the right to attack targets on Russian territory for the purpose of self-defence.



"Ukraine does have the legitimate right to defend itself. It has the legitimate right to do so within its own borders, of course, but it does also have the right to project force beyond its borders to undermine Russia's ability to project force into Ukraine itself," said Cleverly, of the governing Conservative Party, during a press conference with his Estonian counterpart Margus Tsahkna in Estonia's capital Tallinn on Tuesday.



"So legitimate military targets beyond its own border are part of Ukraine's self-defence. And we should recognise that," he said.



Cleverly, however, would not comment on the drones that had descended on Moscow, saying he was not going to speculate on the latest strikes.



Moscow said earlier that combat drones descended on Moscow on Monday night. Three of them were brought down by electronic means, five were shot down. According to Russian sources, the drones caused minor damage to several houses and two people were slightly injured.



It was unclear where the drones came from but the Kremlin blamed Kiev for the attack. The Ukrainian government denied the accusation.



