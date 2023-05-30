Putin calls for better air defence after Moscow drone attacks

Russian President Vladimir Putin has called for an improvement in air defence after new drone attacks on the capital Moscow on Tuesday morning.



Although the system in Moscow and the Moscow region worked properly, there was still a need for action, Putin said on Russian state television. Air defence still needs to be tightened.



"We will do that," Putin said. He accused Ukraine of provoking new responses from Russia with such attacks, saying Moscow will respond. The government in Kiev has denied direct involvement in the attacks.



Russian air defence intercepted all attacking drones over Moscow during the night, according to Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu.



"Three drones, neutralized by means of electronic warfare over Moscow, lost control and strayed from their intended targets," Shoigu said, according to his ministry. "Five others were shot down in the Moscow area by the Panzir anti-aircraft complex."



The attacks caused minor damage to several houses and light injuries to two people, according to earlier Russian reports.



Shoigu spoke of a "terrorist attack" on civilian objects. At the same time, he called Russia's own drone and missile attacks on Kiev and Ukrainian cities extremely successful.













