President Erdoğan: We will solve visa problem with EU

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Tuesday attended the TOBB 79th General Assembly at the TOBB Twin Towers.



President Erdoğan said, "Our offer for the Century of Türkiye was accepted with great enthusiasm by our nation. Our nation, with 323 deputies, gave the People's Alliance and the presidency with 52.18 percent of the votes and said: Let the stability continue and Türkiye grow.''



Addressing the business world, Erdoğan said, "I ask you not to give credit to the doomsayers who always paint bad pictures about the Turkish economy every time they open their mouths."



Stating that Türkiye's goal is to establish a belt of security and peace from Europe to the Black Sea, from the Caucasus and the Middle East to North Africa, Erdoğan said, "We will settle the visa problem, which has been used as a political blackmail lately, as soon as possible.''



























