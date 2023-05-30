Galatasaray beat Ankaragucu to win 23rd title in Turkish Super Lig

Galatasaray defeated Ankaragucu 4-1 to win their 23rd Turkish Super Lig title on Tuesday.

Galatasaray broke the deadlock with a close-range finish from Mauro Icardi in the 17th minute, assisted by Milot Rashica at Eryaman Stadium in the capital Ankara.

After six minutes, Ankaragucu leveled the match when Felicio Milson placed the ball into the bottom corner with a left-footed shot.

The Lions took the lead again when Icardi produced a header in the 38th minute, and Kerem Akturkoglu assisted him.

In the 73rd minute, Baris Alper Yilmaz put the ball into the net after dribbling past MKE Ankaragucu goalkeeper Gokhan Akkan in a counterattack.

Sergio Oliveira netted another header for Galatasaray to make it 4-1 in the 79th minute.

With this victory, the Istanbul club have claimed their first title in Türkiye's top football division since 2019.

Collecting 82 points in 34 matches, Galatasaray are five points ahead of second-place Fenerbahce with two matches remaining.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan congratulated Galatasaray on winning the Turkish Super Lig title.