Ukrainian lawmaker said Tuesday that a criminal case had been ordered against top government officials, including President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Geo Leros posted a picture on Telegram showing a document from the Pechersk District Court of the capital Kyiv, adding that the court ordered the case be opened over charges of treason.

"Let me remind you that the pocket SBI (State Bureau of Investigation) refused to investigate Zelenskyy's treason when he appointed FSB (Russia's Federal Security Service) agents to key positions in the SBU (Security Service of Ukraine), but we were ordered by the court to enter information into the registry and start a pre-trial investigation," Leros said.

Leros claimed that Zelenskyy, as well as other key government figures such as Andriy Yermak, the head of Ukraine's Presidential Office, should be questioned as "the main figures involved in the appointment of FSB agents to the SBU."

He further claimed that these appointments led "to the deaths of tens of thousands of Ukrainians."

Neither Zelenskyy, nor other top Ukrainian officials have commented on the matter.











