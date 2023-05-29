Israel tests naval version of Iron Dome air defense system

Israel on Monday announced a successful testing of a naval version of its Iron Dome air defense system.



A Defense Ministry statement said the C-Dome defense system successfully intercepted advanced targets that threaten Israel's "infrastructure and strategic assets in its exclusive economic zone."



According to the statement, the Israeli army will not place the Iron Dome batteries on oil rigs, but on the "Saar 6" ships.



The defense ministry, however, did not specify when the new air defense system will be operational or deployed.



Lebanese group Hezbollah has recently hinted at several occasions that Israeli facilities in the sea would be possible targets in any future conflict between them.



The C-Dome system is a joint project between the Israeli Navy, the Israel Missile Defense Organization (IMDO) and the Rafael Advanced Defense Systems.







