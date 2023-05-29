Russian army capable of responding to possible transfer of US fighter jets to Ukraine: Foreign minister

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday that his country's armed forces are capable of responding to the possible transfer of US fighter jets to Ukraine.

"I have no doubt that our armed forces have the ability to react to this," Lavrov said in response to a question on Moscow's reaction to the issue, during a press conference in the Kenyan capital Nairobi, where he is on an official visit.

Lavrov claimed that the Netherlands and Denmark's intention to be at the forefront of providing training to Ukrainian pilots for the use of F-16 fighter jets can be described as an attempt to "please the hegemon."

"These countries are actively pursuing Washington's line in European affairs, at European forums first of all," he added.

"A big bang is brewing in the center of Europe," Lavrov further said.

"In the very place where in 1999 NATO carried out aggression against Yugoslavia in violation of every conceivable principle of the Helsinki Final Act and OSCE documents. The situation is alarming, but the West has set a course for the total subjugation of everyone who somehow expresses their own opinion," he added.

"This once again emphasizes that what is happening in the world today is geopolitical in nature and a geopolitical solution is required that would provide, if we talk about Europe, equal indivisible security for all states, and which would mean that no bloc, including NATO, has the right to claim to dominate this part of the world," Lavrov concluded.

On May 25, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced on Twitter that the Netherlands and Denmark will lead a coalition to provide F-16 training to Ukrainian pilots.

"Several countries are helping make F-16 training possible. I want to thank Denmark and the Netherlands for leading a European coalition to provide training for Ukrainian forces. I also want to thank Norway, Belgium, Portugal, and Poland for contributing as well," Austin said.

During the press conference, Lavrov also mentioned the Black Sea Grain Initiative, saying that Russia assumes the grain deal is "no longer functioning" if its agriculture bank is not integrated into the SWIFT international payment system.

Last Thursday, Moscow linked the inclusion of its state-owned Russian Agricultural Bank in the SWIFT international payment system to the continuation of the Black Sea Grain Initiative, indicating that it will consider alternative options for agricultural exports otherwise.

"If everything remains as it is, and, apparently, it will be so, then it will be necessary to proceed from the fact that it is no longer functioning," he said.

Türkiye, the UN, Russia, and Ukraine initially signed the agreement in Istanbul last July to resume grain exports from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports, which were halted after the Russia-Ukraine war began in February 2022.

Erdogan announced on May 17 that the deal, which was set to expire on May 18, was extended for two more months.