Ukraine says 67 Russian air targets destroyed during overnight strikes

Ukraine on Monday said it destroyed 67 Russian air targets during overnight strikes, which also targeted the capital Kyiv.

"Last night, the Russian occupiers attacked military facilities and critical infrastructure facilities of Ukraine with cruise missiles and attack drones," Valerii Zaluzhnyi, the commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, said on Facebook.

He said up to 40 air-launched cruise missiles were fired by Russian forces, while about 35 drones were used during attacks across the country.

In an earlier statement, Serhiy Popko, the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, said Russia has launched its 15th air attack on Ukraine's capital since the beginning of May.

Popko said Russia is "trying with all their might to destroy key targets for themselves and at the same time, exhaust the resources of our air defense."

"In general, more than 40 air targets were detected and destroyed by the forces and means of our air defense," Popko further said, adding that they have not received information about any casualties caused by the strikes.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko later said on Telegram that there was no damage inflicted on any facilities or apartment buildings in the city, neither any injuries or fatalities.

Later in the day, another series of airstrikes were launched by Russia on Kyiv, injuring one person, according to a statement by Popko on Telegram.

"All air targets were successfully destroyed by our forces and means of our air defense. According to the available information, there were no hits on objects in Kyiv. The data is processed and clarified. Falling debris was recorded in various areas of the city ... There is one victim, he was hospitalized in one of the city's medical facilities," he said.

In a separate statement on Telegram, Zaluzhnyi said 11 missiles fired by Iskander missile systems were shot down over Kyiv.

The Russia-Ukraine war, now in its 15th month, has killed nearly 8,900 civilians and wounded over 15,000, according to the latest UN figures.















