American media outlets widely cover reelection of Erdoğan

Türkiye's presidential runoff on Sunday and the reelection of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan made major headlines in US media

American news outlets closely monitored the vote and prominently featured reports on the election.

CNN provided instant coverage throughout the election, highlighting vibrant celebrations that lasted until late at night in the country and drawing attention to the significant interest in Erdogan's victory speech in the capital Ankara.

The New York Times, one of the US' leading dailies, dedicated a separate page on its website to cover the elections, providing ongoing updates on developments.

Erdoğan has been reelected Türkiye's president in runoff elections, the chairman of the country's Supreme Election Council (YSK) said Sunday.

Speaking to reporters in the capital Ankara, YSK head Ahmet Yener said Erdoğan won Türkiye's presidency over opposition challenger Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu in the second-round runoff vote.

According to unofficial results, the Turkish president won the race with 52.14%, while Kılıçdaroğlu got 47.86% of the vote, he said, adding that 99.43% of the ballot boxes have been opened so far.

"President Erdoğan Wins Re-Election After Biggest Challenge Yet," The Times wrote in its headline, describing Erdoğan as Türkiye's "paramount politician for 20 years."

In an article discussing Türkiye's foreign policy, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported: "The country's longest-serving leader beat his main challenger in a runoff vote."

It also carried quotes from the former US ambassador to Türkiye, James Jeffrey, who called Erdoğan "calm when pressured," adding that "he knows what he's doing, and projects that he is in charge.

"That is appealing to most electorates, and it's particularly appealing to the Turkish electorate," Jeffrey added, according to the article.

The Washington Post also reported Erdoğan's reelection Sunday, noting that the incumbent president survived "a challenge from a candidate backed by a united opposition movement."

Politico wrote, "Turkey's Erdoğan wins again," in its headline, saying the president "extends his 20 years in power, vowing to build 'Turkey's century'."

The newspaper said Erdoğan was "in a powerful position to influence not only the future direction of democracy in the 85 million strong country but also to shape politics in the region and beyond".