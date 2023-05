Brazil's President Lula da Silva congratulated Türkiye's Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on his re-election, wishing him a "good term" in a tweet he posted on Sunday.

Lula wrote on Twitter that Erdoğan can "count on Brazil's partnership in global cooperation for peace, in the fight against poverty and for the development of the world."

His tweet came soon after the unofficial results showed Erdoğan winning.