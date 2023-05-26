Mexico president says does not want relations with Peru under Boluarte

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday his government does not want to have commercial or economic ties with Peru as long as his counterpart Dina Boluarte remains in power, as he considers her a "usurper" of the presidency.



Peruvian lawmakers on Thursday declared Lopez Obrador 'persona non grata' in the country, citing what they described as his meddling in Peru's internal affairs after the ousting of former president Pedro Castillo.



The Mexican leader has repeatedly backed leftist Castillo since he was ousted, sparking tension with Peru's government.



Lopez Obrador added Friday he does not want to hand over the rotating presidency of the Pacific Alliance trade bloc to Peru, but is willing to give it to Chile.



"I will not give it to the lady who is usurping the presidency," he said.



Peru also classified Colombian leader Gustavo Petro "persona non grata" in February for similar criticisms of Boluarte.























