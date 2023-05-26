Another oil well discovered in Gabar mountain region - governor

During the 2nd International Cudi Cup Tennis Tournament,
Şırnak Governor Osman Bilgin
held a meeting with journalists.
In his statement, Governor Bilgin expressed that Şırnak
has emerged as a significant center in the oil industry, thus earning the title of an "oil city
."
Bilgin provided an update on the ongoing oil exploration efforts in the Martyr Aybüke Yalçın
field, stating that four additional wells will be operational in the coming days.
"Simultaneously, work is progressing in the Esma Çevik
field and the Akçay region, where the 21st well has been drilled. Remarkably, significant quantities of oil were extracted from an artesian water
well, bringing great satisfaction to the team. While specific figures cannot be provided yet, it is evident that the newly discovered well holds promising potential, estimated to be at least ten times larger
than existing wells. These developments affirm the effective and accurate approach employed by the Turkish Petroleum Corporation
(TPAO) in their endeavors, highlighting Gabar's significance in the oil extraction
process," Bilgin told reporters.
According to Governor Bilgin, the Esma Çevik
field is estimated to possess a reserve of 200 million barrels, while the Aybüke Yalçın
field is believed to hold a reserve of 1 billion barrels.
Bilgin further emphasized that exploration activities
are currently underway in eight distinct regions across Şırnak
, covering the entirety of its mountainous areas.
Bilgin expressed his optimism for the future of Şırnak
, highlighting the city's transformative progress.
He stated that Şırnak
has shattered its previous limitations and emphasized that there will be ample employment opportunities in the upcoming period.
"Şırnak
's reputation will now be associated with sports, production, and increased job opportunities
," Bilgin stressed in his comments while concluding his speech.