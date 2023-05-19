French police find Marseille gang that steals cars for others' crimes

Car mechanics have been supplying the criminal underworld in Marseille, France, with vehicles for one-off use in crimes before the cars were then set on fire to prevent discovery, according to a report on Friday.



At least 51 cars are believed to have been recovered by police, but most of them were already burned. A total of 13 suspected gang members were apprehended by police this month, Le Parisien newspaper reported on Friday, citing investigators.



Compact cars such as the Renault Clio and the Peugeot 308 were particularly popular, according to the report. These were modified by criminal mechanics by exchanging parts so as not to draw attention in a subsequently planned crime.



The cars were often stolen from storage, modified and kept ready in a car park or garage.



The investigators found hundreds of devices for the non-violent opening of other people's cars on the suspects' premises. One technician also had a machine for copying car keys, which made thefts possible without breaking open doors or locks.



An arsenal of weapons and €180,000 ($195,000) in cash were also discovered on the suspects. France's second largest city is a hotspot for drug-related crime, among other things.



