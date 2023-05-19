Putin accuses West of trying to break Russia up into dozens of different states

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday the West was trying to drive a wedge between different ethnic and national groups in Russia, and break the country up into dozens of different states.

He said the more sanctions the West hits Russia with, the greater the level of cohesion within Russian society.

RUSSIA STILL AMONG TOP PLAYERS IN GLOBAL ARMS INDUSTRY

Putin said Russia is still among the top players in the global arms market, despite unprecedented Western sanctions.

In an address, Putin said Russian arms producers and exporters manage to implement their tasks despite "unprecedented sanctions pressure."

"Russia confidently retains its status of one of the leaders of the global arms and military equipment market.

"Despite unprecedented sanctions pressure and unfair competition from the US and a number of Western countries, you are actively solving the tasks set, exporting significant volumes of Russian military products, paying tireless attention to the modernization of production facilities, increasing their research and development potential," Putin said.

The president added that cooperation in the military field will contribute to strengthening Russia's military influence, forming an atmosphere of friendship and trust in relations with allies and their partners, economic growth, and increasing the well-being of its citizens.









