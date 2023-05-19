 Contact Us

Weight of skyscrapers causing New York City to sink: Study

Researchers have revealed that the Big Apple subsides by around 1-2mm per year, with certain areas plunging at twice this rate. The sinking of New York City is compounding the effects of accelerated sea level rise, which is currently occurring at approximately twice the global average. This rapid rise in sea levels is a result of the melting of glaciers worldwide and the expansion of seawater due to global warming.

New York City is sinking in part due to the extraordinary weight of its vertiginous buildings, worsening the flooding threat posed to the metropolis from the rising seas, new research has found.
