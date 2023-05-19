Erdoğan: Turkish voters will show strong democracy in upcoming runoff

The Turkish president in an interview discussed the second round of the presidential election on May 28, expressing his belief that the Turkish people will once again demonstrate their strong democracy, with a significant voter turnout reaching up to 90%.

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan also addressed various topics ranging from the election process to foreign policy during his interview with CNN International.

When asked about his comfort level, given his successful track record in winning elections over the past 20 years and breaking records, Erdoğan reiterated his confidence in the Turkish people and their strong democracy, emphasizing the importance of the high voter turnout. He expressed hope that the people would not disappoint.

On the reminder of US President Joe Biden labeling him as an autocrat during his election campaign, the Turkish president questioned how a person who made it to the second round, not the first, could be considered a dictator.

He stressed that the People's Alliance would enter parliament with 322 deputies, and the person leading the alliance (Erdoğan) would emerge as the winner of the second round, asking: "What kind of dictatorship is this?"

When asked if he would work with the Biden administration if reelected, Erdoğan stated that there was no doubt that he would work with President Biden, and that if the Biden administration changes he would work with the new one as well.

In response to a question about the West's stance towards Russia in the Ukraine conflict, with reference to his previous comments about the West pursuing a more provocative policy, President Erdoğan said the West had not demonstrated a balanced approach in this regard.

He argued that a balanced approach toward a country like Russia would have been more appropriate. He emphasized the need for mutual cooperation in the world and highlighted his positive relations with Russian President Vladimir Putin, suggesting that the West should adopt a similar approach.

Erdoğan also mentioned the Black Sea Grain Corridor, where Türkiye meets the needs not only of the West but also of African countries, highlighting the extension of grain processes with Russia, thanks to his special relationship with Putin.

Erdoğan's People's Alliance won a majority in parliament, while the presidential race is headed to a second round on May 28.

In the first round held on May 14, no candidate won an outright majority, although Erdoğan was leading.

Erdoğan will face Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, the leader of the main opposition CHP and joint candidate for the six-party opposition Nation Alliance, in the runoff vote.