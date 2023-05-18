Turkish Day Parade in New York City to be held on May 20

The annual Turkish Day Parade in New York City highlighting the unity and solidarity of the Turkish-American community will be held on May 20.

Organized by the Federation of Turkish American Associations (TADF), the parade and festival will mark 40 years when it once again takes over a stretch of Madison Avenue in Midtown Manhattan.

In a video message posted on Twitter, Reyhan Ozgur, the Turkish Consul General in New York, invited the Turkish-American community to join the parade on Saturday.

The "Turkish Day Parade" was first held in 1981 as a reaction to the assassination of Turkish diplomats in the US by the Armenian terrorist organization ASALA in New York.