London: Ukraine has already used new Storm Shadow cruise missiles

Ukraine has already used British-supplied Storm Shadow cruise missiles, according to the British defence minister.



The missiles would allow the Ukrainians to hit Russian command centres, which have been moved to the rear for fear of artillery systems such as the US Himars multiple rocket launcher, British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said.



Moreover, the cruise missiles are in a way a substitute for the fact that the West has not so far supplied the fighter jets Ukraine is calling for, he said.



Wallace warned that Russian President Vladimir Putin was determined to prolong the war at any cost, citing more than 250,000 dead or wounded in his own ranks, more than 10,000 armoured vehicles destroyed or captured, plus supplies running out, his international reputation ruined.



That is why it's important to give Ukraine options not only for defence, but also to kick Russia out of the country, Wallace said.



Norway and Britain are supplying eight MLRS artillery systems and three Arthur radar systems.



"We must maintain our support for Ukraine so that it can continue its fight for freedom and independence," Norwegian Defence Minister Bjørn Arild Gram said. "More weapons are needed, and there is a high demand for these capabilities in Ukraine, which we could not meet without close cooperation with the UK."









