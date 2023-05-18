Spain deploys military to control wildfire in Extremadura

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Thursday that the country's military is being deployed to fight an "out of control" fire in the western region of Extremadura.

The fire began Wednesday night on a pine-filled mountain in the area of Las Hurdes. Residents of the nearby village of Ovejuela have been told to stay indoors due to poor air quality from the smoke.

The fire is being fueled by strong winds and dry conditions, but Pedro Munez, the head of Extremadura's Forest Policy, said it is the result of deliberate arson.

"A fire that started at 10 p.m. in two separate places right when the wind was blowing strong. Yes, it is intentional," he told the media.

By the afternoon, the regional government of Extremadura officially requested the help of the Spanish military, as the wildfire's strength grew.

Extremadura has been at risk of wildfires since April 10, due to abnormally hot and dry temperatures.

While drought-stricken parts of southern and Mediterranean Spain are beginning to receive some much-needed rain on Thursday, even light rain is not expected in Las Hurdes until at least Monday.

In August 2003, Las Hurdes was the scene of a massive wildfire that burned around 8,500 hectares (21,000 acres) and forced around 6,000 people to evacuate their homes.