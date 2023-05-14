Zelensky, Scholz arrive in Aachen for Charlemagne award ceremony

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has arrived in the western German state of North Rhine-Westphalia to accept the prestigious Charlemagne Prize.



According to dpa information, Zelensky was accompanied by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and welcomed by the local state premier, Hendrik Wüst, before attending a ceremony in the city of Aachen.



"A hero of Europe and a great fighter for freedom - welcome to NRW," Wüst wrote on Twitter.



Scholz, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Polish premier Mateusz Morawiecki are among those set to speak during the ceremony in Aachen's city hall later on Sunday.



