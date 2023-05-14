Poland to receive HIMARS rocket launchers on Monday, minister says

Poland will take delivery of its first HIMARS rocket launchers on Monday, defence minister Mariusz Blaszczak said on Sunday, confirming earlier announcements that they would arrive mid-May.

The U.S. State Department in February approved the potential sale of long-range missiles, rockets and launchers to Poland, including 18 HIMARS launchers.

"Tomorrow, the first HIMARS launchers will be in Poland," Blaszczak said, having announced this month that Poland would establish a HIMARS service centre for maintenance of the launchers.