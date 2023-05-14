News World Kyiv: Ukrainian troops are closing in on Bakhmut

DPA WORLD Published May 14,2023

Ukrainian forces have made further gains in the area around the heavily contested eastern city of Bakhmut, according to the government in Kiev.



"Our units have captured more than ten enemy positions north and south of Bakhmut and cleared a large forest area near Ivanivske of the enemy," Ukrainian Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Maliar wrote on Telegram on Sunday. Russian soldiers were captured during the operation, she added.



Ukrainian troops continued to advance "against all odds," Maliar said. "This is the moment when 1 metre is worth 10 kilometres in terms of the complexity of the task."



Despite the latest Ukrainian success, the situation in Bakhmut remains tense, she said, as the Russian military is putting up staunch resistance. "The enemy has gathered all its forces there and is trying to advance, destroying everything in its path," Maliar wrote. "Fierce fighting continues."



Over the past days, the Ukrainian army has managed to regain territory around Bakhmut, which has been at the centre of fierce fighting for months, from Russian forces. Kiev's forces could now encircle the fighters of private Russian mercenary group Wagner, which have been deployed to the city.







