Russia warns about risks of Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant flooding

A view shows the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict outside Enerhodar in the Zaporizhzhia region, Russian-controlled Ukraine, March 29, 2023. (REUTERS)

Russia on Friday issued a warning regarding potential risks in the event of flooding at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (NPP) in Ukraine.

According to Renat Karchaa, deputy head of Rosenergoatom, a management company for all nuclear power plants in Russia, a record-high water level in the Kakhovsky reservoir could lead to a dam break and partial flooding of the station, creating risks for nuclear security.

In a separate statement, Vladimir Rogov, the head of the "We are together" movement, claimed that the uncontrolled discharge of water by the Ukrainian side is one of the reasons behind the rise in water levels.

According to Evgeny Balitsky, another Russian official, due to the risk of shelling and other factors, residents of 18 settlements in the Russia-controlled part of the Zaporizhzhia region will be temporarily relocated to safer areas.