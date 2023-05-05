News World Ukraine says it repelled 30 Russian attacks in heavy eastern fighting

DPA WORLD Published May 06,2023

A Ukrainian serviceman of the State Border Guard Service watches smoke rising from the frontline city of Bakhmut, Donetsk region on May 3, 2023, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (AFP File Photo)

Russian attackers and Ukrainian defenders again engaged in heavy fighting in eastern Ukraine on Friday, with "the heaviest fighting" raging around Bakhmut and Marjinka, the Ukrainian general staff reported in their daily situation report.



On those two fronts alone, almost 30 Russian attacks were repulsed on Friday, the report said. Both sides also fought heavy battles near Limansk.



Russian troops are trying to completely conquer Bakhmut by May 9, according to the Ukrainian military leadership. For Moscow, this would be a prestige victory, as that date is known as Victory Day for the then Soviet defeat over Nazi Germany.



The capitulation actually came into force on May 8, 1945, It was signed a second time on the night of May 9 at Soviet headquarters at Stalin's request and is a public holiday in Russia.































