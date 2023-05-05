Turkish vice president calls on expats to be more active in politics

Turkish expats living abroad should engage in not only the political process of their home country but also of the countries they are residing in, Türkiye's vice president said during a press talk in London on Friday.

Fuat Oktay is in the British capital to attend the coronation of King Charles III on Saturday.

Commenting on Turkish voter turnout in foreign countries, he said: "Since 2014, we have seen an increasing trend in voter turnout and participation ... We expect every one of our citizens living abroad to be involved in the governance process in Türkiye."

He added: "As of today, the number of votes cast has reached more than the total number of votes cast in the 2018 elections."

Oktay called on all Turkish expats to "exercise their constitutional rights and vote."

The vice president said they are working on requests and issues from expats regarding the use of foreign mobile phones in Türkiye, healthcare services, and military service.

Turkish expatriates in the UK began casting ballots on April 29, and the process will continue until Sunday. A total of 127,281 registered voters can vote at polling stations set up in London, Manchester, Leicester and Edinburgh.