The US ambassador to Russiavisited former US marine, imprisoned in Russia for over four years, in Mordovia, a southeastern Russian region far from Moscow on Thursday.

"Today, Ambassador Tracy visited Paul Whelan at IK17 prison in Mordovia," the US embassy in Russia said on Twitter. "The US government will continue to engage Russian authorities on his case so Paul can come home as soon as possible," it said, calling his release an "absolute priority."