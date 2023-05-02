PKK supporters assault Turkish citizens in French port city of Marseille

Armed supporters of the terrorist group PKK assaulted Turkish citizens in southern France who were trying to do their civic duty and vote, according to diplomatic sources.

Turks living in France who went to the polls in the port city of Marseille on Monday were attacked by terrorist PKK supporters. No one was injured, the sources added.

A video shared on social media showed the assault, where PKK supporters armed with sticks and knives attacked the Turkish citizens, including women and children, waiting in line for their turn to cast their vote.

The sources noted that security forces, the Turkish Embassy in Paris, and the Marseille Consulate are taking all measures to ensure Turks' safety at the polls.

Türkiye's ambassador to France, Ali Onaner, visited the site on Tuesday morning, the sources said.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU — has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

Turkish expatriates in 73 countries are casting their votes for the presidential and parliamentary elections that will be held across Türkiye on May 14.

Some 3.41 million people are expected to cast their votes abroad, including nearly 278,000 first-time voters.

In France, nearly 400,000 Turks are expected to vote, among an 800,000-strong community.