Necessary steps taken to boost arms, equipment output, says Russia

Russia said on Tuesday that it had taken necessary measures to step up arms and military equipment production for troops at the front line with Ukraine.

"The country's leadership has set the task for defense enterprises to increase the pace and volume of production in a short time, and the necessary operational measures have been taken," Defense Minister Sergey Shoygu said during a video address at a meeting of the country's armed forces.

Underlining that Russian forces on the front line depend on the "timely replenishment of stocks of weapons and military equipment," Shoygu said inter-departmental cooperation has worked effectively to respond to supply problems.

He noted the daily number of repaired weapons exceeds those that fail by a three-to-two ratio, and that the number of faulty equipment needing repair had been reduced one-and-a-half times thanks to "organizational measures."

Shoygu said Russia's Tactical Missiles Corporation (KTRV) supplied a wide range of aviation and naval weapons, even introducing mass production for some arms and completing "all stages of development" in a short time.

"The enterprise fulfills the state defense orders on time. Now, it is necessary to double production of high-precision weapons in the shortest possible time," he said.

The Russian defense chief added that the military had already received a "sufficient amount" of ammunition this year to inflict damage on Ukraine's forces.

"In general, the military-industrial complex provides for the needs of the army and navy. Nevertheless, it is necessary to identify in a timely way the risks of enterprises failing to fulfill their obligations and promptly take corrective measures," he said.













