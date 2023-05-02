Ukraine extends martial law, general mobilization for another 90 days

The Ukrainian parliament on Tuesday adopted bills to extend martial law and general mobilization in the country for another 90 days.

The bills were introduced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday and were approved by the Verkhovna Rada (parliament).

The martial law, which has been in effect since Feb. 24, 2002, has been extended until August 18, 2023.

Under the law on general mobilization, conscripted men are prohibited from leaving the country.

Except where prohibited by law, the summons may be served by any authorized official, including the heads of the institution, organization, and enterprise where the conscript works, the heads of the housing and communal services, representatives of the house committee, and other officials.
















