UKRAINIAN MINISTER BECOMES 1ST FOREIGN OFFICIAL TO RIDE IN TÜRKIYES ELECTRIC CAR

Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov became the first foreign dignitary to ride in Türkiye's first locally produced electric vehicle, Togg, during his visit to the country's central Kayseri province.

Kubrakov visited Türkiye's Kayseri province on Tuesday at the invitation of Turkish National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar and was assigned the first locally-made electric car manufactured by Togg with government support, for travel within the city for official meetings.

After receiving Kubrakov, Akar said he was the first to get in this car and also asked his opinion about the car.

Expressing his appreciation, the visiting minister also thanked the Turkish minister for the positive gesture.

The duo also discussed the steps that should be taken to ensure the smooth and uninterrupted continuation of the grain agreement, officially known as the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

The deal between Moscow and Kyiv was brokered last July by Ankara and the UN. It has so far ensured the safe delivery of 28.3 million tons of grain to countries in need via 903 ships from three of Ukraine's Black Sea ports. The export had paused after the Russia-Ukraine war broke out in February 2022.