Xi says invited Putin to visit China this year: Russian news agencies

Chinese President Xi Jinping said Tuesday that he had invited his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to visit China this year, ahead of a second round of talks between the two leaders in Moscow, Russian news agencies reported.

"Yesterday I invited President Putin to visit China this year at a time that is convenient for him," Xi said at a meeting with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

Xi, who is on an official visit to Russia since Monday until Wednesday, said he invited Putin for the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation later this year.

Putin last visited China when Beijing hosted Olympic Games in February last year, days ahead of Russia's war on Ukraine.

The two sides held wide ranging deliberations including on bilateral, regional and international issues.

On the Ukraine issue, Xi told Putin that "voices for peace and rationality" were "building."

The 69-year-old Chinese leader also called on Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and his Chinese counterpart to hold "continuous regular meetings," according to Chinese daily Global Times.

Mishustin met Xi early on Thursday, when the Chinese president also invited the Russian premier to visit China.