Xi, after talks with Putin, says China is 'impartial' in Ukraine conflict

Xi, who was speaking through a translator after talks with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, said talks with the Kremlin leader had been "open and friendly."

Reuters WORLD
Published March 21,2023
Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday that Beijing had an "impartial position" on the conflict in Ukraine and that it supported peace and dialogue, RIA news agency said.

"The early harvest of (our) cooperation can be seen, and further cooperation is being advanced," Xi told Putin in formal talks in Moscow, according to Hong Kong cable television.