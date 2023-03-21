Palestine to ask ICC to arrest Israeli minister over ‘racist’ remarks

Palestine said Tuesday it will demand the International Criminal Court (ICC) to arrest Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich over his denial of the existence of the Palestinian people.

In a statement, the Palestinian Foreign Ministry termed Smotrich's remarks as "irresponsible" and "inflammatory."

"We will request the ICC to immediately issue an arrest warrant against this racist terrorist who violated all rules by his statements," the ministry said.

The ministry also denounced France for allowing Smotrich to make his statements against the Palestinians during an event held in Paris.

"We expect the French authorities to deny any relation" with Smotrich's statements, the statement said.

In a speech in Paris on Sunday, Smotrich denied the existence of the Palestinian people, saying the Palestinians were "an invention" from the last century and that people like himself and his grandparents were the "real Palestinians."

"There is no such thing as Palestinians because there is no such thing as a Palestinian people," he said.

His statements have drawn a storm of condemnations from around the world, including the EU, Jordan, Egypt and France.

Last month, Smotrich triggered a storm of international condemnations after he said the Palestinian town of Huwara in the West Bank should be "wiped out" following the death of two settlers in a shooting attack.

The town was attacked by Israeli settlers during which a Palestinian was killed and several homes and vehicles were vandalized.