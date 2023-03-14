U.S. President Biden, UK Premier Sunak discuss range of global issues as part of AUKUS partnership

UK's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and U.S. President Joe Biden exchanged views on a range of global issues, including "challenges posed by China," and "continued support" for Ukraine, a White House readout said Monday.

Sunak and Biden met in San Diego, California on Monday as part of Australia-United Kingdom-United States (AUKUS) partnership, which will see Australia build submarines supported by the UK and US.

The White House statement said two leaders discussed "the provision of security, economic, and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine as well as the imposition of economic measures to counter Moscow's ability to wage war."

"In addition, they reaffirmed their shared and steadfast commitment to the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement, and welcomed the Windsor Framework as an important step in preserving the peace and progress in Northern Ireland brought by the Agreement," the readout said.

It is reported that the Prime Minister invited President Biden to Northern Ireland next month to commemorate the 25th Anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

A readout issued by Prime Minister's Office said: "On China, they noted the challenged posed by the increased assertiveness of the Chinese Communist Party. The Prime Minister outlined the steps the UK is taking to protect our national and economic security interests. The leaders agreed on the need to engage China and maintain dialogue."

The readout also mentioned Sunak and Biden discussing the U.S.' Inflation Reduction Act.

"The Prime Minister [Sunak] expressed his hope that our governments can continue to work together to increase jobs and growth in both of our countries as we transition towards Net Zero," the statement said.

The leaders also afreed or deepen UK and U.S.' trade and investment relationship and "confront the shared economic and national security challenges we face."

"The leaders directed their economic teams to work intensively to advance this agenda, making progress ahead of the G7 Summit. As part of these efforts, the United States and United Kingdom will work within the G7, with other international partners, and bilaterally to strengthen and diversify critical supply chains, including for critical minerals," the statement from White House said.