Turkish, Norwegian foreign ministers discuss NATO enlargement

Turkish and Norwegian foreign ministers on Tuesday discussed NATO enlargement, according to diplomatic sources.

In a phone call, Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu also thanked his Norwegian counterpart Anniken Huitfeldt for the support and solidarity shown following the deadly quakes that shook Türkiye's southern regions last month, the sources said.

At least 48,400 people were killed in the powerful earthquakes that struck southern Türkiye on Feb. 6, according to official figures.

More than 13 million people in Türkiye have been affected by the powerful earthquakes that rocked 11 provinces-Kahramanmaras, Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Gaziantep, Hatay, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye, Elazig, and Sanliurfa.

According to the sources, Çavuşoğlu and Huitfeldt also discussed extension of the Black Sea grain initiative, and latest developments in Afghanistan and Somalia.