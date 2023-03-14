Netherlands to give Ukraine minesweepers, drone radars

The Netherlands will give Ukraine two minesweepers, drone radars, and an M3 amphibious bridge-bulding system, Dutch Defence Minister Kajsa Ollongren said on Tuesday in the Ukrainian city of Odessa.

Ollongren was speaking at a news conferenec with her Ukrainian counterpart Oleksii Reznikov.

The drone radars and the M3 system will be acquired directly from the industry, a press statement said. The two minesweepers will be delivered to Ukraine in 2025 as the ships are intended to look for mines in the Black Sea after the war.

The Netherlands, together with Belgium and possibly other allies, will give Ukrainian crew training on how to use the minesweepers starting in the second half of 2023