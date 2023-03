German explosive specialists successfully defused a 500-kilogram World War II British aerial bomb in Hanau near Frankfurt on Sunday.



Four homes for the elderly and residential homes were evacuated on Saturday after the bomb was discovered on Thursday during construction work.



A total of 17,000 people in the north-west district of the city had to leave their homes because of the large bomb.



The area was cleared close to 3 pm (1400 GMT) and people were allowed to return to their residences.