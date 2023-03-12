All means mobilized in Türkiye after powerful quakes, says President Erdoğan

Türkiye has mobilized all of its institutions, personnel and resources for disaster-hit areas since the earthquakes in its southern provinces, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Sunday.

"No one should have any doubt that all the means of the state and the nation have been mobilized for the earthquake zone," Erdoğan said in the quake-hit Hatay's Samandag district.

"We have mobilized our military, police, gendarmerie, healthcare professionals, educators, personnel of all relevant institutions, and all our vehicles, from aircraft to helicopters and ships, for our earthquake victims," he said.

There is no country that can respond faster than Türkiye in the face of such a disaster in which the death toll reached 48,000, the injured exceeded 115,000, and 50,000 buildings were destroyed, he added.

The government plans to complete the construction of the "urgently needed 244,000 houses and 75,000 village houses within a year" in Hatay, he said.

So far, we have set up 426,000 tents in the earthquake zone and we plan to put into service 100,000 containers within two months, he said earlier in Kirikhan, a district in Hatay.

Around half a million people, including public officials, volunteers and members of NGOs, rushed to the quake-hit region to provide help.

More than 47,900 people were killed in Türkiye in the quakes on Feb. 6, according to official figures.

More than 13 million people in Türkiye have been affected by the powerful quakes.